Committee formed to investigate artist’s ‘stolen’ paintings featured in drama ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’

KARACHI: A committee has been formed to investigate the grievances of a local Sindh-based artist, Seffy Soomro, who has claimed that his paintings were allegedly stolen and used in a drama serial currently on-air on a private entertainment channel.

The development was announced by Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah — Sindh minister for culture, tourism, antiquities and archives — days after Soomro spoke about discovering his paintings in a popular drama years after being informed that they were lost at an exhibition.

Soomro — who hails from Daharki in Sindh’s Ghotki district — detailed his ordeal taking to his social media accounts and shared images of two art pieces on Instagram, which were among the 16 to 17 paintings that he had created as part of his thesis project for the topic “Innocent Faces” at the University of Sindh’s Department of Fine Arts.

His posts on different social media platforms garnered immense traction with people seeking accountability for the “injustice” meted out to Soomro, while highlighting the challenges most artists face in the country’s art sector.

Owing to the criticism, the provincial minister revealed that he has tasked the investigation committee, comprising the director generals of the culture and antiquities department, to conduct an in-depth probe into the incident.

The committee is set to investigate the Frere Hall management and the artist’s claims of ownership of the paintings, Shah said during an interview to

“Discovering my paintings being displayed at such a big platform, I was very happy,” Seffy said.

“But after that, I was saddened by the fact that they had deceived me by telling me that the paintings were lost.”

He added that he “will apply to the Frere Hall administration today for the return of the painting and damages”.

Additionally, Seffy said that some people sent a notice to Frere Hall in his name but he was not one of them nor had he sent any notice. Seffy also revealed that he does not even have a lawyer.

Meanwhile, Shah revealed that while he was having the incident investigated by his department, he did not know who filed a complaint to the police.

Soomro, who often posts his artwork on his social media accounts, said he plans to take his work as an artist more seriously moving forward. He revealed that he has been contacted by several forums for his art.

“I feel like I had lost my children and now I know where they are”, he said about discovering his paintings.

Seffy also expressed gratitude to people for highlighting the incident and to the authorites for taking action and initiating an investigation into the incident.