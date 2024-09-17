Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrested by federal agents in New York

Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested on Monday in New York City, as confirmed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The arrest took place at the Park Hyatt hotel, where Combs had been residing for several weeks, and caught him by surprise, according to a source close to the situation.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams revealed that Combs was apprehended based on a sealed indictment from the Southern District of New York. Williams noted that the indictment would likely be unsealed soon, offering more details at that time.

Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, expressed disappointment, stating that Combs had been cooperating with authorities and had voluntarily moved to New York in anticipation of the charges. Agnifilo emphasized that Combs, 54, is a well-known figure in the music industry and a philanthropist, adding that he is “not a criminal.”

Though the exact charges remain unclear, Combs has faced several lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct. A former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, filed a lawsuit against him last year, alleging years of abuse. Although the lawsuit was settled quickly, Combs denied any wrongdoing.

Other allegations soon followed, including a lawsuit by Dawn Richard, a former employee, who accused Combs of groping her and being violent toward Ventura. Combs has consistently denied these accusations, calling them attempts to extort money from him.

However, video evidence released in May showing Combs physically assaulting Ventura in 2016 added further weight to the claims. Combs later issued an apology for his actions, admitting they were “inexcusable” but removing the video soon after.

Combs, a prominent figure in music, fashion, and media, has had his reputation tarnished by these recent events. His various business ventures, including the Sean John clothing line and Bad Boy Records, have been overshadowed by legal troubles. Following the release of the video, institutions like Howard University severed ties with him, rescinding an honorary degree and disbanding a scholarship program in his name.

Combs’ legal battles are ongoing, with more individuals coming forward. His recent arrest marks a significant development in these cases, with both civil and criminal actions expected to unfold in the near future.