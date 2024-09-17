Prince William plans second ‘honeymoon’ amid Kate Middleton’s cancer battle

Prince William may soon be treating his wife, Kate Middleton, to a second honeymoon, following her recent announcement that she has completed chemotherapy. According to insiders cited by a private news outlet, while their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—remain their top priority, William could be planning a special getaway to celebrate Kate’s recovery.

The sources disclosed potential destinations for the trip, mentioning that their countryside home at Amner is a perfect retreat. “Amner is a godsend. There are miles of white sand and a nature reserve nearby, offering the couple peace and quiet, which Kate enjoys most,” the insiders shared.

However, William is also reportedly considering other options, including whisking Kate off to the Isles of Scilly or Mustique, a Caribbean island the couple has visited in the past, including when they celebrated Prince George’s birthday in 2019 and their first visit as a couple in 2008.

The sources further noted William’s immense gratitude for Kate’s recovery. “William is so incredibly grateful that Kate pulled through, and he never misses a day telling her how much he loves and needs her. Their life is now filled with joy,” the insiders revealed.

The report also emphasizes that the couple is taking things one day at a time but feels they’ve emerged from a difficult period and are now cherishing every moment.