World

Prince William, Kate Middleton win hearts with thoughtful gesture

By Web Desk

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made a heartfelt gesture following an uplifting health update from the Princess. As reported by a private news outlet, the Prince and Princess of Wales donated £3,500 to a London food bank that had recently been the victim of a robbery.

On September 13, the charity Pecan expressed their deep gratitude for the couple’s donation via their social media account, X. In their statement, Pecan wrote, “A huge thank you to @Kensingtonroyal for their generous donation towards the recovery effort after £3k of food supplies were stolen from @southwarkfoodbk.” The charity further added that they were “overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from across society,” noting that food stocks were now being replenished.

The couple’s donation came shortly after Princess Catherine revealed in a touching family video that she had finished her chemotherapy treatment. In the video, she shared, “My focus now is doing everything I can to remain cancer-free. Although my chemotherapy has ended, my journey to full recovery will be long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes.”

Previous article
Ohio sheriff instructs residents to list homes with Harris-Walz campaign signs
Next article
King Charles confirms Prince Harry’s royal title
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Matthew Perry’s death linked to Hollywood ‘drug ring’ in new TMZ...

A new documentary from TMZ is uncovering a troubling aspect of Hollywood, connecting Matthew Perry’s tragic death to a suspected celebrity drug ring. TMZ...

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reduced to tears by Kate’s shock message

8 dead, thousands injured as handheld pagers explode in Lebanon | Video

Prince William plans second ‘honeymoon’ amid Kate Middleton’s cancer battle

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.