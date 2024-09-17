Prince William, Kate Middleton win hearts with thoughtful gesture

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made a heartfelt gesture following an uplifting health update from the Princess. As reported by a private news outlet, the Prince and Princess of Wales donated £3,500 to a London food bank that had recently been the victim of a robbery.

On September 13, the charity Pecan expressed their deep gratitude for the couple’s donation via their social media account, X. In their statement, Pecan wrote, “A huge thank you to @Kensingtonroyal for their generous donation towards the recovery effort after £3k of food supplies were stolen from @southwarkfoodbk.” The charity further added that they were “overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from across society,” noting that food stocks were now being replenished.

The couple’s donation came shortly after Princess Catherine revealed in a touching family video that she had finished her chemotherapy treatment. In the video, she shared, “My focus now is doing everything I can to remain cancer-free. Although my chemotherapy has ended, my journey to full recovery will be long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes.”