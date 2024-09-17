Ohio sheriff instructs residents to list homes with Harris-Walz campaign signs

Portage County Sheriff Bruce D. Zuchowski has ignited controversy after posting remarks on social media encouraging residents to keep track of homes displaying campaign signs in support of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz.

Zuchowski implied that if Harris were elected over Donald Trump, undocumented immigrants would flood the area.

He referred to immigrants as “illegal human locusts” and warned that residents would already have the addresses of their new neighbors, as gathered from the campaign signs supporting Harris.

In the same post, shared on both his personal and professional Facebook accounts, Zuchowski included screenshots from several Fox News stories, blaming the Biden administration’s immigration policies for fueling a “crime wave” and “destroying small towns.” The sheriff’s statements, combined with comments from social media users pledging to compile lists of their neighbors’ addresses, sparked concern and alarm among many in the community.

The response was swift, with Portage County Commissioner Tony Badalamenti publicly condemning the sheriff’s remarks. Badalamenti, in a video posted to Facebook, announced his resignation from the county’s Republican central committee, citing Zuchowski’s behavior as unacceptable. He described the sheriff’s actions as a form of bullying, adding that such remarks from the county’s top law enforcement officer are frightening and inappropriate.

The remarks also drew sharp criticism from civil rights organizations. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Ohio voiced its concern, labeling the post as a form of voter intimidation, particularly given Zuchowski’s influential position in law enforcement. The ACLU reported receiving several complaints from Portage County residents who said they felt intimidated by the sheriff’s comments. Some even considered refraining from putting up yard signs due to fear of being targeted.

Zuchowski, who is running for re-election this November, has not responded to inquiries for comment. His Democratic opponent, Jon Barber, raised concerns about the broader implications of Zuchowski’s statements. Barber emphasized that residents should not have to worry about being judged or treated differently by law enforcement based on their political views, questioning the trust between the sheriff’s office and the community.

As public backlash continues to grow, the sheriff has limited the ability to comment on his original social media post. However, the concerns raised by local officials, voters, and civil rights groups highlight the significant impact of his remarks on the upcoming election and the community’s trust in local law enforcement.