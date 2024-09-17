King Charles confirms Prince Harry’s royal title

King Charles III has confirmed that he will not revoke Prince Harry’s royal title, despite the ongoing challenges in their relationship. This decision signals a significant gesture from the monarch, hinting at a possible shift in the strained dynamic between father and son.

Marking Prince Harry’s 40th birthday, King Charles reached out with a heartfelt message, referring to his son by his formal title, the Duke of Sussex. This public recognition suggests a potential reconciliation, with the King demonstrating his continued support. Charles, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, has reportedly maintained communication with Harry via video calls, discussing family matters and receiving updates about Harry’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who live in Montecito with Harry and Meghan.

Both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace honored the occasion by posting a photo of Prince Harry with the caption: “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!” This gesture underscores Harry’s continued connection to the royal family, despite his decision to step back from official duties.

The royal tribute, however, sparked a range of reactions from the public. Some criticized the move, questioning whether Harry deserved such recognition given his past decisions. One social media user commented, “He does not deserve even a public greeting after everything he did,” contrasting his situation with that of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who are non-working royals but are perceived as more dedicated to the family.

Others welcomed the acknowledgment, praising Harry and expressing admiration. Comments included, “Long live the most handsome and honourable prince!” and “So nice to see a post for Harry after so long!” This public greeting marks a rare moment of recognition for Harry, suggesting that his place within the royal family remains intact, despite past tensions.