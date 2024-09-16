PTI proposes changes in constitutional amendments

Barrister Gohar offers to support package if the party’s changes are accepted

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has hinted at offering conditional support for the proposed constitutional amendment, suggesting that if the government accepts its proposed changes, a consensus could be reached.

Opposition leader in Natinal Assembly Umar Ayub and PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar participated in the Parliamentary Special Committee meeting held under Khursheed Shah’s chairmanship.

The committee’s meeting was part of the effort made to reach a consensus on the amendments. During this meeting, the PTI presented its version of the constitutional amendment to the special committee.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said that the discussions were held in-camera, and criticized the amendment as one “being done in the dark of the night.”

He accused the government of trying to weaken the judiciary and expressed concern that the bill had not been shared with them. He further clarified that the government had not indicated that voting would take place today.

Barrister Gohar added that none of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s suggestions were acted upon and that PTI had only listened without presenting any proposals.

‘Maulana Fazl has principled stance’

Earlier in the day, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had a principled stance and that was that no judge should get an extension in his or her tenure.

Speaking to reporters, he said that amendments should be made to the constitution for the betterment of the country as well as the nation. Gohar further said since he and other PTI lawmakers had not received the draft of the proposed amendments, therefore, they were not aware of their details. PTI chairman said that the Supreme Court (SC) was the only institution that could guard the constitution.