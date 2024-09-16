PTI leaders voice concerns over threats to its members, their families

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaisar raised alarms over potential threats to the lives of PTI parliamentarians and their families ahead of the constitutional package.

Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman and Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sahibzada Hamid Raza echoed these concerns, stating that PTI MNAs’ families are at risk of being taken hostage.

Speaking to the media, Asad Qaisar mentioned plans to consult with Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman before making any decisions but noted the government’s confusion regarding the JUI’s support for the amendment. He criticised the nature of the amendment, suggesting it undermines the Constitution’s integrity.

SIC Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza declared the proposed constitutional changes at this juncture to be unlawful, labelling the day such amendments are made as a ‘black day’ in history. He expressed strong reservations about the safety and security of PTI MNAs’ families, condemning any coercive tactics.

Constitutional amendments akin to attack on SC: Barrister Saif

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Dr Saif condemned the proposed constitutional amendments, equating them to an attack on the Supreme Court.

In a statement, Barrister Saif criticised the “fake government” for its failed attempts at constitutional amendments. He called the amendments an act of treachery against the constitution and a direct assault on the Supreme Court.

He accused the so-called coalition government of roaming in groups to push through these amendments, asserting that their hostility towards Imran Khan has driven them to trample the constitution.

He claimed that the government with a “fake mandate” was once again ready to launch an attack on the Supreme Court through these amendments.

Barrister Saif reaffirmed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stood with the judiciary and would not allow any step towards restriction of judicial freedom.

He further criticised the Election Commission for its role in the country’s current turmoil, alleging that it had done nothing to mitigate the situation.