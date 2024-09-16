King Charles, Prince William face pressure to bring Prince Harry back

King Charles and Prince William face mounting pressure to bring Prince Harry back into the Royal family fold after the Duke celebrated his 40th birthday away from home.

The Duke of Sussex’s milestone birthday has sparked hope for a royal reconciliation and now the monarch’s former gardener, Jack Stokes, is urging him to “bring Harry back” and heal the rift.

Stokes told GB News about the importance of family connections, noting that Harry’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are growing up without seeing their cousins.

He said that the monarch and the Prince of Wales need to understand that it’s time to put past disagreements aside and come together as a family.

“I just feel that now is the time to just go. Do you know what? What is the point? Why? Why are we all hating on Harry?” he said.

“He had a family rift. Yes. We’ve all had family rift in our time,” he added. “We’ve all done and said things to our parents, our siblings that we regret later on.”

Before concluding, Stokes even proposed that the Duke of Sussex be included in Commonwealth activities.