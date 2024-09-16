JUI-F questions govt’s ‘secrecy’ around constitutional amendment draft

QUETTA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah on Monday was bewildered over the government being discreet about the content of the constitutional amendments, for which it is struggling to secure the required numbers in the parliament.

“What kind of amendments are these which are concealed from the cabinet, ministers, allies and the opposition [alike]. The original draft of the constitutional amendments is not being shared”, said Hamdullah when speaking to a private TV channel.

On the government’s attempts to court JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for support in the House, he said the entire government was looking forward to Maulana’s decision.

Maulana Fazl has refused to support the government’s proposal to extend judges’ tenure or increase their retirement age, leaving the government-proposed constitutional amendment package in limbo.

This development has created a major hurdle for the ruling coalition as the JUI-F has eight seats in the National Assembly and five in the Senate, a significant number that can help the government achieve the magic number.

Hamdullah said legislation should be made only in the country and its citizens’ interest. He also said neither the opposition nor allied parties knew what the amendments contain precisely.

“If the constitutional amendments are being made in the nation’s interest then why is it being hidden? Do the amendments aim to make the judiciary independent or control it?” he argued.

Nevertheless, the JUI-F leader said his party would give its verdict if the government shared the amendment draft with them. Yet, he said, his party was against the proposal of extending judges’ tenure.

“Why are you in so hurry? Tell us, what’s coercing you about it? Why do you want to bring the amendments in a secret way? Are we some herd?” he said, questioning the secrecy.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Waleed Iqbal termed the proposed constitutional amendments an attack on the judiciary’s independence as well as the entire system.

“Without a doubt, the government is proposing the amendments to draw out its tenure,” he said. He expressed amazement over Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) supporting the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for the amendments.

Since it was a serious matter, therefore, a debate should be held in the parliament over it, he said.