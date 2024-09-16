IHC seeks govt’s response on Imran Khan’s possible military trial in May 9 case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday once again sought clarification from the government over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s possible military trial over his alleged involvement in the May 9 riots.

IHC’s Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb presided over the hearing on PTI founder’s petition against the military trials in the May 9 case that witnessed military installations being vandalised following his arrest in a graft case last year.

“There is no clear answer from the government. I am giving you time to bring instructions in this regard,” said Justice Aurangzeb during the hearing on Monday.

The court ordered the Ministry of Defence to give a clear stance on the next hearing after which the ministry sought time. The hearing was adjourned till next Tuesday (September 24).

The former prime minister’s pleas came in wake of the statements by government high-ups including Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar that fuelled rumours of his military trial.

It is pertinent to know that in July last year, an anti-terrorism court in Lahore — in a four-page written verdict — said that reasonable grounds existed to connect the PTI founder with the May 9 incidents.

It is to be noted that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led government had initiated military trials of those involved in targeting state and military installations in last year’s riots.

The matter ended up in the Supreme Court which declared civilians’ trials in military courts null and void in its October 23, 2023, verdict which was later suspended by the apex court in a 5:1 majority ruling in December.