Balochistan’s assembly member Mir Chakkar Khan Domki passes away

QUETTA: Balochistan’s Minister for Local Governments, Sardar Mir Chakkar Khan Domki, passed away in Karachi on Monday following a prolonged illness.

Reports indicate that Sardar Domki had been receiving medical treatment for some time at a hospital in Karachi. His burial is expected to take place in Sibi.

Sardar Domki was a member of the Balochistan Assembly, representing provincial constituency PB-8 (Lehri) under the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) in the February 2024 general elections.

Born on August 12, 1969, in Lehri District, Sardar Domki held a Bachelor of Arts degree. He served in various administrative roles within the Government of Balochistan, including as assistant commissioner and additional deputy commissioner, between 1988 and 2010.

Domki was first elected to the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan in 2013 as a Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate from constituency PB-21 (Sibi). In 2018, he was re-elected as a member of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) from PB-7 (Sibi-cum-Lehri).