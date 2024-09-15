Women in the Palestine-Israel Conflict: Agents of Change

One of the longest-running geopolitical conflicts in history, the Palestine-Israel conflict, is frequently explained in terms of political, religious, and territorial factors. However, there is another important layer that lies beneath the main themes of occupation, resistance, and international diplomacy. This layer emphasizes the crucial role that women play in this intricate struggle. Palestinian women who have experienced violence, relocation and political marginalization, have grown into formidable change agents who question gender norms, promote peace and spearhead community reconstruction initiatives.

Palestinian women have played a crucial role in the national fight since the conflict started in the early 20th century. Women organized political groups, took part in rallies and established women’s unions during the British mandate era. According to a UN estimate, 750,000 Palestinians were forced from their homes when Israel was established in 1948, an event known in Palestine history as An-Nakba (The Catastrophe). The cultural identity of the displaced people was preserved during this period thanks to the leadership and caring roles played by the Palestinian women in their communities.

Playing a variety of vital roles in communities, political groups, and peace initiatives, Palestinian women have long been at the centre of the fight for social justice and national freedom. Their growing role as change agents whether through international campaigning or local activism_offers promise for a more equitable and peaceful settlement to the conflict. We must support Palestinian women and strive for a time when there is only justice, peace, and gender equality

Several reports state that women made up about 30 percent of protesters during the First Intifada (1987-1993) Women began to take the lead in protests, sneaking food and medicine, and helping male fighters with logistics. As women showed that they were just as capable and dedicated to the cause as their male counterparts, these roles started to challenge established patriarchal norms within Palestinian culture.

In the regions of Gaza and the West Bank, where political unrest and armed conflict have caused extreme poverty and social disintegration, Palestinian women are currently organizing grassroots movements. For instance, well known women-led organizations like the Women’s Centre for Legal Aid and Counselling women union have helped the impacted women by offering them career training, legal assistance and psychological support. The WCLAC helped more than 2000 women seek legal resources for family conflicts, domestic abuse and human rights violations related to the conflict in 2022 alone.

Significant contributions from women have been made to peace talks and political activism, and international diplomacy has been influenced by individuals such as Hanan Ashrawi, a former Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) spokesperson. Ashrawi played a crucial role as the first female member of the Palestinian National Council, producing a strong voice in favour of gender equality, human rights and peace. Her role in the Madrid Peace Conference in 1991 established a standard for women to participate in high-level negotiations.

Sixty percent of young Palestinian women, according to data from the Arab Barometer, expressed their political views online in the past with a particular focus on opposition to the occupation, support for gender equality, and human rights.

Despite their significant contribution, Palestinian women have faced multiple challenges such as economic hardship, patriarchal norms, and occupation. Women have been disproportionately affected by the military occupation especially in terms of employment, healthcare and educational opportunities.

Recent estimates indicate that since October 7, the civilian deaths in Gaza were 70% women and children, and around a million of them have been forced to flee from their homes. The UN special reporter on violence against women and girls Reem Alsalem, called Israel’s attack on women and children as ‘’relentless and particularly alarming.’’

In Gaza, there have been at least 40,939 Palestinian deaths as of September 2024. It is estimated that women and children account for 70 percent of those who die, while another 94.616 Palestinians have suffered injuries. A large number of persons remain unaccounted for, likely buried beneath the debris, and are still in need of rescue or retrieval.

Gender-based violence is still a serious problem, too. A UN Women survey indicates that 37 percent of Palestinian women in the West Bank and Gaza had been victims of domestic violence. By undermining social institutions, raising stress and tension in homes, and restricting women’s access to legal support and protection, the occupation has made these problems worse.

Notwithstanding these challenges, Palestinian women have become influential proponents of justice and peace. Women’s peace initiatives have tried to promote communication and understanding between Israeli and Palestinian women, such as the Jerusalem Link.

Through groups like the Palestinian Women’s Coalition women have advocated for the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1325, which asks for the participation of women in peace discussions and decision-making processes.

Playing a variety of vital roles in communities, political groups, and peace initiatives, Palestinian women have long been at the centre of the fight for social justice and national freedom. Their growing role as change agents whether through international campaigning or local activism_offers promise for a more equitable and peaceful settlement to the conflict. We must support Palestinian women and strive for a time when there is only justice, peace, and gender equality.