Was ignorant of police raid on Parliament Lodges during my tenure: Imran

Acknowledges he had relied on ANF head’s version on the drugs case against Sanaullah

Says Gen Bajwa’s intervention prevented Shehbaz, sons’ conviction in money laundering case

RAWALPINDI: Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Saturday claimed he was ignorant about the police raids on Parliament Lodges during his tenure as Prime Minister, asserted that no one was forcibly removed from the Parliament under his leadership and criticized the current government for allegedly undermining democratic norms.

In March 2022, while Imran was in office, Islamabad police conducted a raid at Parliament Lodges, resulting in the arrest of 19 individuals, including JUI-F MNAs Salahuddin Ayubi and Maulana Jamal-ud-Din. The operation sparked significant controversy and was widely covered on social media.

When questioned about the incident during talks with journalists at Adiala Jail on Saturday, Khan asserted that no one was forcibly removed from Parliament under his leadership and criticized the current government for allegedly ignoring democratic norms.

To queries about the drug case involving Rana Sanaullah, Khan stated that the case was initiated by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), recalling that he had inquired from the ANF head, who briefed the cabinet and presented evidence related to the case against Sanaullah.

He acknowledged to have relied on the statements and evidence presented by the ANF head – a Major-General rank officer – despite opposition from the PTI leaders that the case was fabricated.

The PTI founder also discussed his efforts to intervene in the abduction of journalist Matiullah Jan and accused the current government of human rights violations and electoral fraud through new constitutional amendments.

Khan also criticised Shehbaz Sharif, alleging intervention by Bajwa to prevent Sharif’s conviction on money laundering charges.

He dismissed other legal cases involving Shehbaz, Nawaz Sharif, and Ishaq Dar as outdated, claiming that only the money laundering case had proven charges.

Khan took jibe at CJP Qazi Faez Isa, and condemned the reinstatement of NAB Law amends, saying it would undermine the democratic process. The PTI chief argued that democracy in Pakistan was at risk with smaller parties gaining parliamentary representation and criticised media restrictions and judicial threats.

He urged his party to prepare for a street movement, indicating that if the government thought they would remain silent about these amendments, they were mistaken.

Despite restrictions, he announced a rally in Lahore on 21 September, asserting that holding such rallies was both a democratic and constitutional right.

He criticised the government for blocking rallies over the past year and a half, warning that the situation in Punjab could turn into a “police state” if these restrictions continued.

The PTI founder emphasised that his party would continue to fight for democratic principles and resist any attempts to enforce what he described as “slavery.”