Vibrant lighting, buntings galore as Lahore prepares to celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi

LAHORE: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has installed a variety of colorful lights, religious models, and buntings across Lahore to mark the celebration of Eid Miladun Nabi, Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo announced on Sunday.

Eid Miladun Nabi, commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW), will be celebrated with religious zeal and fervour across Pakistan on Tuesday (tomorrow).

According to Mr. Wattoo, key roads including Davis Road, The Mall, Jail Road, and Raiwind Road have been adorned with decorative lights and religious displays such as models of Masjid-i-Nabawi and the Kaaba, creating a festive atmosphere throughout the city.

The PHA has also decorated its offices with lights and buntings, giving them a distinct green appearance in honor of the sacred occasion. The boundary wall of Racecourse Park, which houses the PHA headquarters, has been illuminated to spell out the first Kalima.

Similarly, Liberty Roundabout has been transformed with decorative lights to give it a celebratory look.

Speaking on the occasion, the director general emphasised the importance of observing the day with reverence and encouraged citizens to engage in charitable activities and community service as part of the celebrations.

Meanwhile, on the horticultural front, the PHA held a plantation campaign in Old Lahore, planting over 8,000 indigenous trees along the green belts of Ek Moria Pull, New Azaadi Chowk, Siddiqia Road, and Masti Gate near Lahore Fort. The species planted include ficus, roses, sukh chain, and khatti saplings.

As part of the monsoon plantation drive, the department planted over a million saplings across the city, with a particular focus on the more remote neighborhoods of the provincial capital.