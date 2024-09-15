Shibli Faraz hails SC’s ruling on reserved seats as PTI victory

ISLAMABAD: Senate Opposition Leader and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member, Senator Shibli Faraz, praised the Supreme Court’s ruling on reserved seats, calling it a significant victory for PTI.

Speaking at a press conference at Parliament House alongside PTI leader Aun Abbas, Faraz stated, “We promptly approached the Supreme Court on the reserved seats issue, and the court has now delivered a clear and decisive ruling.”

Faraz emphasized that the ruling had clarified the status of PTI members, saying, “The Supreme Court has made it clear – the status of our members is now resolved.” He also pointed out the swift notification of the Rahim Yar Khan by-election results, contrasting it with the unresolved general election results held six months ago.

Criticizing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Faraz said, “The ECP is responsible for conducting the most controversial election in the country’s history. Decisions regarding PTI are delayed, while other forums see swift resolutions. It is the ECP’s constitutional duty to ensure free and fair elections.”

Faraz also expressed concern over the delay in local body elections, calling it a “malicious act” that harms Pakistan’s political landscape. He added that election tribunals had yet to announce results, causing further delays in the election process.

Earlier, the Supreme Court criticized the delay in implementing its decision on reserved seats, warning of serious consequences if the ruling is not enforced.

The eight-judge bench instructed the Election Commission to immediately release the list of PTI’s returned candidates. The court made it clear that the absence of an election symbol does not invalidate a political party’s legal and constitutional rights.

“PTI remains a recognized political party and has secured seats in both national and provincial assemblies,” the judges stated.