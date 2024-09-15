NATIONAL

Shibli Faraz hails SC’s ruling on reserved seats as PTI victory

By Staff Report
Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz speaks to the press in Peshawar. Photo courtesy: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Senate Opposition Leader and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member, Senator Shibli Faraz, praised the Supreme Court’s ruling on reserved seats, calling it a significant victory for PTI.

Speaking at a press conference at Parliament House alongside PTI leader Aun Abbas, Faraz stated, “We promptly approached the Supreme Court on the reserved seats issue, and the court has now delivered a clear and decisive ruling.”

Faraz emphasized that the ruling had clarified the status of PTI members, saying, “The Supreme Court has made it clear – the status of our members is now resolved.” He also pointed out the swift notification of the Rahim Yar Khan by-election results, contrasting it with the unresolved general election results held six months ago.

Criticizing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Faraz said, “The ECP is responsible for conducting the most controversial election in the country’s history. Decisions regarding PTI are delayed, while other forums see swift resolutions. It is the ECP’s constitutional duty to ensure free and fair elections.”

Faraz also expressed concern over the delay in local body elections, calling it a “malicious act” that harms Pakistan’s political landscape. He added that election tribunals had yet to announce results, causing further delays in the election process.

Earlier, the Supreme Court criticized the delay in implementing its decision on reserved seats, warning of serious consequences if the ruling is not enforced.

The eight-judge bench instructed the Election Commission to immediately release the list of PTI’s returned candidates. The court made it clear that the absence of an election symbol does not invalidate a political party’s legal and constitutional rights.

“PTI remains a recognized political party and has secured seats in both national and provincial assemblies,” the judges stated.

Previous article
Punjab CTD captures terrorists linked to IS, Fitna-ul-Khawarij in multi-city raids
Next article
Harris vs. Trump: What Pakistani-Americans think
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Was ignorant of police raid on Parliament Lodges during my tenure:...

Acknowledges he had relied on ANF head’s version on the drugs case against Sanaullah Says Gen Bajwa’s intervention prevented Shehbaz, sons' conviction in...

Women in the Palestine-Israel Conflict: Agents of Change

Harris vs. Trump: What Pakistani-Americans think

Punjab CTD captures terrorists linked to IS, Fitna-ul-Khawarij in multi-city raids

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.