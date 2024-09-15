Sagacious polices of PM Shehbaz Sharif start bearing fruit: Aurangzeb

Senior Punjab minister says historic reduction in inflation, interest rate nothing short of a miracle

LAHORE: Senior Punjab Minister and PML-N Information Secretary Marriyam Aurangzeb on Sunday that the sagacious policies and decisions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have started bearing fruit in the shape of a historic reduction in inflation and a decrease in the interest rate.

“Historic reduction in inflation from 38% to 9.6% is nothing short of a miracle while the decrease in the interest rate (policy rate) from 22% to 17.5% is proof of successful economic policies,” Marriyum Aurangzeb stated in a statement issued here on Sunday.

“For the past five years, incompetent, inefficient, and conspiratorial mafias played with the economy, causing its destruction and making the country more expensive,” she blasted without naming anyone.

The PML-N Information Secretary praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for bringing economic stability to the country after several years. She stated that the youth must understand why the economic indicators began to improve as soon as the PML-N government comes into power.

The senior provincial minister stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with the help of God, made decisions in the national interest that saved the country from default.

“Whenever PML-N comes into power, God bestows His blessings. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is turning the tide of economic storms, Alhamdulillah. Successes on all fronts, including the economy, foreign affairs, and public relief, are proof that the PML-N and its leadership are the ones who bring progress to the country and its people”, Mrs Aurangzeb enumerated.

The provincial remarked that every decision made by Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, and Maryam Nawaz Sharif is aimed at reducing inflation, and public relief. After the decrease in inflation, the 4% reduction in the interest rate is a testament to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s hard work, honesty, and sound economic policies.

She further added that the PML-N had promised to bring inflation to single digits in the first year, a goal they achieved in just six months. The stock exchange has reached a historic peak of 80,000 points, and within six months, the overall reduction in interest rates by 4.5% marks a significant economic achievement.