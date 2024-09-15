Punjab gears up to set up modern vegetable and fruit market: Punjab CM

RUDA and PAMRA sign MoU to establish Pakistan’s first modern vegetable and fruit market in Lahore

Maryam says govt determined to relieve inflation and provide relief to the masses

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said that the Punjab government is determined to relieve inflation through the provision of cheap and quality products to the public.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stated this after witnessing the signing of an MoU between Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Punjab Agriculture Marketing Regulatory Authority (PAMRA) for the construction of Pakistan’s first modern and innovative vegetable and fruit market in Lahore.

On the occasion, the Punjab CM directed the authorities concerned to complete the project within 18 months.

On the occasion, Maryam Nawaz was briefed by the authorities concerned that an innovative vegetable & fruit market will spread over 300 acres of land in Lahore’s Kala Khatai area.

The modern and innovative vegetable & fruit market will have world class infrastructure which will be made an export hub. There will be access for traffic from all sides. Trucks and vehicles will be able to reach the market directly from GT Road Gujranwala and Lahore Sialkot Motorway.

She was also briefed that for the convenience of laborers and shopkeepers, metro bus and speedo bus routes will be extended till Kala Khatai Sabzi Mandi.

The chief minister was apprised that cold storage will also be built for the vegetables that are in short supply in the market, especially tomatoes and onions, to ensure their availability for people at affordable prices at all times.

CM’s Message on International Day of Democracy

“Long Live Democracy, Long Live Pakistan,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on International Day of Democracy. She said: “I pay tribute to the sacrifices of all pro-democratic leaders, including Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, rendered for the protection of democracy.”

Maryam Nawaz said, “It was PML-N that took Pakistan on the path of development by upholding democratic values as democracy is indispensable for the development of Pakistan and prosperity of its people.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said,” Economic and political stability can only be achieved by having a vigorous democratic set-up.” She highlighted, “Democracy is not just a form of government, it is a concept of people’s power, rights and service.” She noted, “Democracy empowers people to make their own decisions through their representatives.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “The development and prosperity of a country hinges on its democratic stability.” She added, “Only the system of democracy shows the way forward.” She underscored, “Democracy is the guarantee of social justice and means of public prosperity.”