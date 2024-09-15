Prince Harry gets an unexpected surprise on his 40th Birthday

The Prince and Princess of Wales joined the King and Queen in extending birthday wishes to Prince Harry on social media, celebrating his 40th birthday. The Royal Family’s official X account, formerly Twitter, posted their birthday message to the Duke of Sussex early in the morning, while William and Kate’s account followed with a similar greeting later in the day.

Despite the ongoing tensions between Prince Harry and Prince William, this public gesture could be viewed as an olive branch, potentially helping to ease relations between the estranged brothers. The King and Queen’s message, accompanied by a birthday cake emoji, wished the Duke a happy 40th birthday, featuring a photo of a smiling Harry taken during a visit to Dublin in 2018.

The Prince and Princess of Wales posted a similar message, simply stating, “Wishing a happy 40th birthday to the Duke of Sussex!” Though Prince Harry will celebrate the milestone privately in Montecito with his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet, it has been reported that Harry plans to embark on a trip with close friends to mark the occasion.

While Harry and Meghan have remained in the spotlight, traveling to Nigeria, Colombia, and attending the Invictus Games, family tensions have overshadowed his recent birthday celebrations. Harry did not meet with his father, King Charles, or his brother William during his brief visit to the UK last month, as the relationships remain strained.

A source revealed that despite the distance, Charles still intends to contact his youngest son via Skype for a birthday call. However, no communication is expected between Harry and William, as the brothers reportedly remain out of touch. Despite the challenges, the source maintained that there is still “a lot of love” between father and son.

The Duke of Sussex’s 40th birthday marks a stark contrast to his 30th, which he celebrated with his brother at a black-tie event at Clarence House. As family tensions persist, the possibility of reconciliation remains uncertain.