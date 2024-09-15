Police constable martyred in Lahore encounter

LAHORE: A police constable, Arshad, was martyred during a police encounter near Sanda Police Station jurisdiction, police said on Sunday.

During routine checking, the police team signalled two suspicious motorcyclists to stop, but instead, they started firing on the police team.

During severe firing, one bullet hit the chest near the heart of the deceased constable, and he was critically injured.

A heavy contingent of police reached the crime scene and cordoned off the area. The deceased police constable was shifted to Mian Munshi Hospital for further treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries and died during treatment.

After the incident, the police team cordoned off the entire area and started checking vehicles.

Both dacoits fled away, taking advantage of the darkness. The police team gathered all the proof from the crime scene.

The police team is also trying to recognise the robbers with the help of CCTV cameras.

Further investigations are still underway until the filing of this report.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, directed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Operations) to complete investigations of the Sanda police encounters and forward him a comprehensive and detailed report on a priority basis.

He also directed to use all available resources for the arrest of the suspects who were involved in this incident.