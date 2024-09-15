NATIONAL

Police constable martyred in Lahore encounter

By Staff Report
LAHORE, PAKISTAN - MAY 02: Police patrol to enforce lockdown measures on May 02, 2021 in Lahore, Pakistan. Lahore was put under a full lockdown on Saturday and Sunday to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Late last month, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan deployed the the army in cities across the country to enforce standard operating procedures (SOPs) as infection rates spike during the the third wave of the pandemic. As cases in neighboring India multiply, Pakistan has announced travel restrictions which will be implemented ahead of the Eid holiday. (Photo by Betsy Joles/Getty Images)

LAHORE: A police constable, Arshad, was martyred during a police encounter near Sanda Police Station jurisdiction, police said on Sunday.

During routine checking, the police team signalled two suspicious motorcyclists to stop, but instead, they started firing on the police team.

During severe firing, one bullet hit the chest near the heart of the deceased constable, and he was critically injured.

A heavy contingent of police reached the crime scene and cordoned off the area. The deceased police constable was shifted to Mian Munshi Hospital for further treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries and died during treatment.

After the incident, the police team cordoned off the entire area and started checking vehicles.

Both dacoits fled away, taking advantage of the darkness. The police team gathered all the proof from the crime scene.

The police team is also trying to recognise the robbers with the help of CCTV cameras.

Further investigations are still underway until the filing of this report.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, directed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Operations) to complete investigations of the Sanda police encounters and forward him a comprehensive and detailed report on a priority basis.

He also directed to use all available resources for the arrest of the suspects who were involved in this incident.

Previous article
President, PM reaffirm govt’s commitment to democracy
Next article
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces resignation, seeks fresh mandate after release on bail
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Punjab reports 35 fresh dengue cases in 24 hours

LAHORE: Punjab reported 35 new dengue cases during last 24 hours, taking the overall number to 667 in 2024, so far, health department spokesperson,...

Storm, flooding death toll in Myanmar jumps to 74

Yemeni ballistic missile evades Israeli defence systems, hits Tel Aviv

Pakistan govt ‘implements’ Essential Services Act in DISCOs to prevent protests

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.