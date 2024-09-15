NATIONAL

Pakistan govt ‘implements’ Essential Services Act in DISCOs to prevent protests

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government has implemented the Essential Services Act across DISCOs, NTDC, and GENCOs to prevent expected protests against the privatization of these state-owned power companies, sources said on Sunday.

Sources further said the Essential Services Act has been enforced for six months in DISCOs, NTDC and GENCOs to prevent employees from going on strikes as the Pakistan government is planning privatisation of these loss-making state-owned entities.

The act also places restrictions on union activities within DISCOs, NTDC, and GENCOs, sources added.

It is anticipated that unions and employees from DISCOs, NTDC, and GENCOs may stage protests, but any violation of the Essential Services Act will result in strict action, according to sources.

On August 2, the federal government okayed the privatisation of 13 power distribution companies as the Ministry of Energy unveiled a plan to privatise these entities in phases.

According to the notification, the Ministry of Energy has also issued directives for the privatisation of 12 organizations in the power sector.

The privatisation process will be carried out in phases, with the first phase involving the privatization of four Discos. The four power companies include FESCO, GEPCO, HESCO, and IESCO.

The second phase will include the privatisation of MEPCO, PESCO, and other companies, as per the notification.

Previous article
Top boss defends ‘Baby Reindeer’ after shocking lawsuit
Next article
Yemeni ballistic missile evades Israeli defence systems, hits Tel Aviv
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Rs2.87b cancer treatment project hits a snag due to bureaucratic hurdles

ISLAMABAD: A major project aimed at providing free cancer treatment to patients in Pakistan has been delayed by a year due to bureaucratic delays...

Punjab reports 35 fresh dengue cases in 24 hours

Storm, flooding death toll in Myanmar jumps to 74

Yemeni ballistic missile evades Israeli defence systems, hits Tel Aviv

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.