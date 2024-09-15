King Charles’ big step for Harry after secret meetings with Kate Middleton

King Charles has taken a big decision for his estranged son Prince Harry following reports of secret meetings with Kate Middleton to end feud with the duke.

The Business Times, citing an entertainment news, reported King Charles and his beloved daughter-in-law Kate are holding secret meetings about how to mend the strained relationship with Harry amid his ongoing rift with royal family particularly his elder brother Prince William.

The source informed the outlet, King Charles and Kate Middleton are sitting down, working on an ‘action plan’ to see if they can come up with a compromise in the interest of peace. “But it’s not easy,” the undisclosed informant claimed.

The insiders further said, “It is a delicate situation that requires delicate handling.”

Amid these claims, King Charles has taken a big step on Harry’s 40th birthday.

The monarch released a heartfelt statement to wish Prince Harry on his milestone birthday.

King Charles says in his message for Harry, “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!”