Jennifer Lopez’s first husband makes shocking claim against singer

By Agencies
Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala 2024 earlier this month without Affleck

Jennifer Lopez’s first husband Ojani Noa has opened up on the ex-couple’s journey, and says he was dumped when he “was no longer needed.”

Ojani Noa said his marriage with the singer was “passionate” and he believed in marriage. The personal trainer was left “heartbroken” when they divorced 11 months after trying the knot in 1997.

In a new interview, he told the Daily Mail: “It was so great, but at the same time so sad because we kind of knew it was the end of the road.”

Noa knew the Maid in Manhattan actress before she made it big, and he felt like an “uncomfortable passenger” during her journey to stardom.

He said: “I was the first, the pioneer. I was there at the beginning of her career supporting her, dealing with her anxieties and insecurities.”

He continued: “I was a really good husband because I believe in marriage. When we divorced, I was heartbroken. I feel when she got what she wanted, I was no longer needed.”

The actor/producer claimed that he put “a lot of time and effort” but noted that the duo lacked quality time with each other.

This comes as Jennifer Lopez is going through her fourth divorce as she and Ben Affleck decided to call it quits after two years of marriage. However the duo were recently seen on an outing along with their kids as their divorce mediation continues

