Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces resignation, seeks fresh mandate after release on bail

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced his resignation after being released on bail in the liquor policy case, following a six-month detention.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal said that while he had received justice in the courts, he now seeks validation from the people.

He vowed not to return to the chief minister’s seat unless voters expressed renewed confidence in him.

“Two days later, I will resign as Chief Minister. I will not sit on that chair till the people announce their verdict. Elections in Delhi are months away. I got justice from the legal court, now I will get justice from the people’s court. I will sit on the Chief Minister’s chair only after the order of the people,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said he would officially step down from his position in two days and nominate a successor.

He also called for early elections in Delhi, suggesting they be held alongside Maharashtra’s elections in November, despite Delhi’s elections being scheduled for February next year.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader’s decision to step down mirrors his earlier political strategy in 2014, when he resigned after just 49 days in office, citing his inability to pass anti-corruption legislation due to lack of majority support.

He later returned to power with a decisive win in the early elections that followed.

Kejriwal, who has served as Delhi’s chief minister since 2014, remains a key figure in Indian politics, having challenged the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on several occasions.

His current resignation comes amid accusations that the BJP-led central government targeted him in the liquor policy case.