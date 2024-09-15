‘Chitral Expo’ launches with over 90 stalls showcasing local and cultural goods

CHITRAL: A two-day trade exhibition, ‘Chitral Expo,’ has been inaugurated in Chitral, showcasing over 90 stalls featuring local food, clothing, decor, cultural items, and Kalash heritage artifacts.

Nestled in the foothills of the Hindu Kush mountain range, the region is home to the Kalash people, whose unique traditions and vibrant festivals attract visitors from around the world.

The expo, organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade, aims to highlight local economic and commercial sectors.

Abdul Karim Tordher, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industry and Commerce, presided over the opening ceremony.

He emphasized that the PTI government is committed to both political advocacy and significant developmental strides in the region.

He stated that efforts are underway to attract investors to boost economic activities to benefit local communities.

The expo also includes an Economic Development Conference scheduled for the second day.

The conference will focus on showcasing potential investment sectors and feature sessions where various delegates will discuss the importance of the region’s economic and commercial opportunities.

The exhibition presents an opportunity to promote Chitral’s diverse economic and cultural sectors, with the aim of drawing investment and fostering regional development through public-private partnerships and other channels.

Chitral also serves as an essential cultural and economic hub in the region.

The ‘Chitral Expo’ showcases the area’s local products and aims to highlight its potential as a growing center for investment and development, offering opportunities for both local and international stakeholders.