Shangla school expels four students over viral TikTok video

SHANGLA: The principal of Government High School Danna Kol in Shangla expelled four students after a video they filmed in the classroom went viral on TikTok.

The incident, which involved 10th-grade students, led to immediate disciplinary action by the school’s headmaster.

The viral nature of the video prompted the school administration to not only expel the students but also confiscate their textbooks and issue “bad character” certificates, which could have long-lasting effects on their academic and professional futures.

The headmaster defended the decision, citing the need to maintain discipline and protect the school’s reputation.

However, this severe punishment has been met with criticism from local civil society members. They have denounced the expulsions as an overreaction and have called for the school to reconsider its decision.

Advocates from the civil society argue that alternative disciplinary measures, such as counselling or warnings, would be more effective in guiding the students rather than punishing them harshly.

They stress the importance of educational institutions playing a role in nurturing and correcting students, rather than resorting to measures that might irreparably harm their futures.