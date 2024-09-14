NATIONAL

PTI leadership enemy of Pakistan’s interests, democracy: Pervaiz Ashraf

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Saturday criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, calling them the enemy of Pakistan’s interests, democracy, parliament, constitution, and peace.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said, “The leadership of PTI is an enemy of consensus, Pakistan, peace, and the interests of the people, as well as democracy, parliament, and the constitution.”

He said that while the committee established by the National Assembly Speaker aims to improve the parliamentary atmosphere, the PTI leadership appears to have a different agenda.

He also referenced PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s question regarding a controversial tweet, saying that the individual behind it opposes peace, democracy, and the supremacy of the parliament, desiring chaos in the country.

“No patriot would post such a tweet or humiliate the institutions of the country,” Ashraf said, emphasizing that no one should make national institutions or their leaders controversial.

He stressed that the country’s well-being is more important than any political party.

He highlighted the contributions of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s grandfather, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who granted Pakistan the right to vote and a constitution.

In contrast, he criticized the grandfather of the opposition leader for laying the foundation of dictatorship in the country.

He recalled that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto refused to bow down and sacrificed his life for democracy, the constitution, and the people.

He also praised former president Asif Ali Zardari for restoring the powers of the parliament through the 18th Amendment.

He warned that the path chosen by the PTI leadership leads towards destruction.

He urged the need for unity and consensus to pull the country out of its current crises, lamenting that the PTI leadership has failed to highlight the issues faced by ordinary citizens.

Referring to the events of May 9, Ashraf condemned the PTI workers and leadership for attacking defence installations and dishonouring the country’s martyrs.

Previous article
ISSI hosts think-tank dialogue with Chinese Delegation on Arms Control and Disarmament
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

TV personality Ayesha Jahanzeb wins legal battle for divorce from husband...

A Lahore family court has officially granted a divorce to well-known TV anchor Ayesha Jahanzeb, following her request to end her marriage to Haris...

Pakistan welcomes Chinese investors to set up manufacturing units: Envoy

Prince Harry to receive olive branch from King Charles with huge gesture on his birthday

Governor rule in KP would spiral matters out of control: Fawad Ch

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.