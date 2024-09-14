Political tensions simmer as IHC grants bail to PTI’s Shoaib Shaheen

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development in Islamabad’s Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra granted post-arrest bail to PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen on Saturday, leading to his immediate release.

The case has been under the national spotlight due to the high-profile nature of the arrests and the subsequent political tensions.

The court proceedings revealed various procedural anomalies, particularly in the prosecution’s case against Shaheen and other PTI members. The absence of Prosecutor Raja Naveed during the crucial hearing added to the delays, sparking debates over the integrity of the legal processes applied to political figures.

During the defense’s argument, it was noted that while Shaheen was accused of possessing a firearm during the altercation, only a stick was recovered, contradicting the initial charges.

The defense also highlighted the lack of a medical legal certificate to substantiate the claims of assault on a police officer, a point which Judge Sipra found particularly contentious.

The hearing culminated in Judge Sipra’s decision to grant bail, citing inconsistencies in the evidence presented against Shaheen. This decision marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing political saga involving PTI leaders and raises questions about the handling of political dissidents under the guise of counter-terrorism efforts.