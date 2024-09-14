Jennifer Lopez intensifies workout sessions following split with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez appears to be intensifying her workout routine amid her ongoing divorce from Ben Affleck.

The On The Floor singer was spotted outside a Los Angeles hair salon on Friday, while Affleck, the Gone Girl actor, was seen taking a break with a cigarette during a drive. Lopez, 55, displayed her fit physique as she prepared for a pampering session at the salon.

The estranged couple, both currently in Los Angeles but on separate outings, continue to navigate their high-profile split. Lopez was seen sporting a white cropped roll-neck top that highlighted her toned abs, paired with baggy beige trousers and heels for her self-care outing.

Completing her look, the actress and singer, now divorcing her fourth husband after two years of marriage, accessorized with large hoop earrings and stylish designer sunglasses.

Jennifer Lopez’s visit to the salon comes just days after reports surfaced that she and her longtime friend Leah Remini had “reconnected recently” amid their respective divorces.

Leah Remini, who separated from her husband Angelo Pagán, whom she married in 2003, is also going through a personal upheaval. According to a source, the two stars had a “long heart-to-heart” and were surprised to find themselves in the same situation.

“They couldn’t believe they were both in the middle of a divorce,” the insider shared, adding that Lopez and Remini “bonded over the shared experience” during their emotional conversation.