Governor rule in KP would spiral matters out of control: Fawad Ch

LAHORE: Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that the government should not even think of imposing Governor Rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, cautioning matters would spiral out of control otherwise.

Speaking to reporters outside the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore, the former minister said that the PM is sitting in the parliament with only 18 seats, adding that the whole government was cobbled together through a fake mandate.

He said people were whisked away from inside the parliament while pointing out that the whole country was standing behind the judiciary.

“People should lend an ear to what Ali Amin Gandapur is saying. He is urging the government to resolve the issues. At least 90 people lost their lives during this month only. The government is not taking the matter of terrorism seriously. Everyone should take responsibility for lowering the political temperature,” he concluded.

Earlier, former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati, and others appeared before the ATC for a hearing of their interim bail application.

During the hearing, Judge Arshad Javed remarked that the hearing on interim bail pleas of all accused would be held jointly.

The ATC judge also summoned the head of Joint investigation team (JIT) formed to investigate May 9 cases.

The Judge also inquired why the head of JIT didn’t appear before the court if JIT had been formed in these cases.

Fawad Chaudhry informed the court that he wasn’t accused of May 9 and he had no link with alleged meeting of May 7 for conspiracy.

He highlighted that he just tweeted in May that if judicial orders were not enacted it would be disaster for the country.

Consequently, the court adjourned the case hearing summoning JIT head in May 9 cases.