End of an era as final episode of The Grand Tour brings end to 22-year career of trio

Fans of The Grand Tour have taken to social media to share their emotional reactions following the airing of the final episode on Amazon Prime Video.

The two-hour special, titled One for the Road, serves as a farewell for the iconic presenting trio of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May after 22 years together on television. Many viewers expressed their sadness, with one fan writing on X (formerly Twitter): “The last Grand Tour special brought me to tears. From helping me through tough times to shaping countless aspects of my life, Clarkson, May, and Hammond have had such a profound impact on me. It’s sad to see it end, but I’m grateful I was along for the journey.”

Another fan added: “I can’t believe The Grand Tour is really over… For longer than I’ve been alive, these three have been creating car journalism that’s so entertaining, and now it’s just… gone.”

One viewer likened the experience to a cherished night out with friends, posting: “Watching the final Grand Tour/Top Gear feels like having an amazing evening at a bar with your best friends, sharing stories and laughs, but knowing this is the last time you’ll ever see each other.”

Some fans even took a philosophical tone, with one writing: “The final Grand Tour was a perfect way to end things. I loved every second. It really makes you realize that nothing lasts forever, and we can’t stop time. Make the most of it and cherish every moment you spend with those closest to you.”

Earlier this month, Jeremy Clarkson opened up about his decision to step away from the series, telling a private news outlet: “After 36 years of talking about cars on television, I’m done. I’m too old and fat to get into the cars I love, and I’m not interested in driving the ones I don’t.”

He added: “This also means that my 22-year partnership with James May and Richard Hammond is over. You’ll see our final road trip together on Amazon Prime very soon. It’s emotional.”