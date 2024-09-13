Entertainment

Prince Harry suffers major blow from Princess Diana’s family for this reason

By Agencies

Prince Harry has apparently suffered a major blow from his mother Princess Diana’s family amid reports of his ‘secret’ contact with Spencer family members amid rift with William and King Charles.

Princess Diana has three living siblings: Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Lady Jane Fellowes, and Charles Spencer.

According to a report by New York Post, Prince Harry is ‘secretly’ in contact with these family members amid rift with royal family.

Now, as per reports, Harry has suffered a major blow as Lady Sarah McCorquodale made a rare appearance at Prince William’s latest engagement.

Lady Sarah, 69, supported William at the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Air Force (RAF) College in Cranwell, Lincolnshire, England.

Royal expert Rebecca English took to X, formerly Twitter handle and revealed, “Also present was Prince William’s aunt, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, sister of Diana, Princess of Wales. I’m told she heard he was in the area and wanted to support him.”

Rebecca’s post includes a video seeming to show Lady Sarah in the background while Prince William chatted at a reception after the parade.

Previous article
Natasha Danish’s bail plea in drug case rejected by Karachi court
Next article
Harvey Weinstein indicted on additional sex crime charges
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Weinstein sits in court while on trial for sex crimes against multiple women
World

Harvey Weinstein indicted on additional sex crime charges

A grand jury in New York has indicted former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein on new sex crime charges, as announced by prosecutors during a...
Natasha Danish appearing at a court in Karachi with face hidden for bail hearing

Natasha Danish’s bail plea in drug case rejected by Karachi court

Picture shows Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex in a cheerful mood ahead of his 40th birthday celebrations

Prince Harry opens up about turning 40 this weekend

Katy Perry’s team member slammed by fans over his rare comment on Dr. Luke

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.