Prince Harry opens up about turning 40 this weekend

Ahead of his 40th birthday this weekend, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, expressed excitement about the next chapter of his life. “I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40,” the prince shared in a statement to the BBC. He also emphasized his ongoing commitment to making a positive impact, saying, “Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world.”

Prince Harry plans to mark the occasion by celebrating with his family in California before taking a break with close friends. Reflecting on fatherhood, he highlighted the transformative role his children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, have played in his life.

“Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work,” he said. “Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place.”

The past decade has been a period of significant change for the prince. In 2014, at the age of 30, he was navigating personal struggles, having just returned from his second tour in Afghanistan with the British Army. He has previously spoken about facing a difficult time, dealing with periods of lethargy and “terrifying panic attacks” after his return. That same year, he founded the Invictus Games, an international event for wounded servicemen and women, which he has credited as a response to witnessing the harsh realities of war.

In 2016, Prince Harry met Meghan Markle, and by 2020, the couple made a significant move to California, stepping back from their roles as working royals. The split with his family has been public and fraught with tension, with no clear signs of reconciliation. Speculation in recent weeks about Harry potentially returning to the UK permanently has been dismissed by those close to him, who affirm that he is settled in California. However, he remains committed to spending time in the UK to work with charitable organizations, though security concerns remain a point of contention. His ongoing legal dispute with the Home Office over the level of police protection he receives during UK visits continues to be unresolved.

In May, Prince Harry made a solo trip to London to engage with various charities. He reportedly declined an offer to stay at a royal residence, fearing it would compromise his safety and ability to move freely in the city. Despite this, he is expected to feel a strong connection to the UK in the coming years, particularly as his brainchild, the Invictus Games, returns to the UK in 2027, with Birmingham as the host city.

Dominic Reid, the outgoing chief executive of the Invictus Games Foundation, noted the deep personal significance of the event for Prince Harry. “He’s described it to me as his first child. It is a very important thing and he is totally committed,” Reid said, adding that the Games resonate with the soldier within Harry.

As he approaches his milestone birthday, Prince Harry seems to be embracing a sense of optimism. In a closing statement to the BBC, he remarked, “Bring on the next decade,” as he readies to celebrate his special day on Sunday.