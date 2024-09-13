Pakistanis can still get UAE visa amid ban, here’s how

If you’re considering a move to the UAE for work, there are two primary visa options available: the standard work visa and the Green Visa. While both are designed for skilled workers, they differ in terms of sponsorship, duration, and the application process. Here’s a detailed breakdown to help you choose the right one for your needs.

1. Standard Work Visa

The standard work visa is the most common type of visa for individuals employed by mainland or free zone companies in the UAE. Typically valid for two to three years, this visa is processed and managed entirely by your employer, meaning you won’t need to cover any associated costs.

Documents Required

To initiate the visa process, you’ll need to provide your employer with:

– A passport-sized photo with a white background.

– A copy of your passport, valid for at least six months.

– An attested university degree (for certain professions).

If you are a physician, pharmacist, nurse, or teacher, an additional letter of approval from relevant UAE authorities may be required. It’s important that your qualifications align with the activities of the hiring company.

Entry and Residency Process

If you’re hired from outside the UAE, you’ll first receive an entry permit, which is valid for two months. This allows you to enter the country while your employer completes the work visa process. Upon arrival, you must undergo a medical fitness test and provide biometric data (fingerprints and eye scan) to obtain your Emirates ID.

The Emirates ID is a mandatory identification card for all UAE residents. After securing your work visa and Emirates ID, you are also eligible to apply for visas for your family members.

2. Green Visa for Skilled Workers

The Green Visa offers more flexibility and independence compared to the standard work visa. As a self-sponsored visa, it is valid for five years and allows you to switch jobs without requiring employer sponsorship. However, you will be responsible for managing and financing the entire application process.

Key Advantages

The Green Visa provides extended validity and the freedom to change jobs without needing a new visa or employer sponsorship. You can also sponsor your family members for a longer period compared to the standard visa, offering greater flexibility for long-term residency.

Which Visa Should You Choose?

The decision largely depends on your specific circumstances. If you have a job offer from a company in the UAE, the standard work visa may be the more straightforward option, as your employer will handle the entire process on your behalf. However, if you value flexibility, want to stay longer, or anticipate changing jobs frequently, the Green Visa is a more suitable choice, though it requires you to take responsibility for the application process.

For both visa types, the application process includes a mandatory medical fitness test and obtaining an Emirates ID, ensuring you are legally authorized to live and work in the UAE.