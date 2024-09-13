In a historic first, Bangladesh marks Quaid-e-Azam’s death anniversary

DHAKA: What is described as a historic first, Bangladesh marked the death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Dhaka.

The 76th death anniversary of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of Pakistan, was commemorated at the National Press Club in Dhaka with Urdu songs and poetry on Wednesday.

Speakers on the occasion highlighted various aspects of Jinnah’s life, remarking that Pakistan would not have been created without him, and without Pakistan, “Bangladesh too would not exist.”

Unfortunately, the Pakistani high commissioner of Bangladesh could not attend the event as the chief guest. However, Deputy High Commissioner Kamran Dhangal was in attendance.

Prof Dr Mostafizur Rahman presented the keynote paper, outlining various events from Jinnah’s life…. from his birth to his death.

Jafarul Haq Jafar recited an Urdu poem about Jinnah, while two Pakistani students studying in Bangladesh, Mohammad Tahir and Kamran Abbas, performed songs in Urdu dedicated to him.

“If Bangladesh had not been part of Pakistan in 1947, we would have been in the same position as Kashmir today, with the Indian junta holding weapons to our necks. Bangladesh gained independence because of Pakistan, which Jinnah helped create,” Samsuddin said.

“Why should we change the name of Allama Iqbal Hall or Jinnah Avenue? These changes were made because Delhi wanted them, but we did not. Bangladesh must foster strong relations with China and Pakistan.”

Another speaker, Nazrul Islam, said: “Regardless of how it happened, we have gained independence. We must maintain our relationship with Pakistan. If Jinnah had not been there, Pakistan would not have existed, and without Pakistan, Bangladesh would not exist. Jinnah is the father of our nation, but we do not acknowledge it. We must preserve our brotherhood, and I hope that both Jinnah’s birth and death anniversaries will continue to be observed here every year.”

Md Shakhawat, another attendee, said that after 1757, the political incompetence and strife in the Indian subcontinent were ended by Jinnah.

“Had Jinnah not taken responsibility for Bangladesh in 1947, we would have been in the same situation as West Bengal, remaining a part of India. It was because of his leadership that East Pakistan remained united with West Pakistan. Now we must assess our friendship,” he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy High Commissioner Kamran Dhangal said Jinnah’s leadership in the Muslim League had been outstanding. “It was the beginning of an important mass movement for the Muslims of India.”