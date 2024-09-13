Federal Cabinet approves plan to boost Gwadar Port’s operations

— Also instructs to increase exports’ volume from Gwadar Port in future

— Gwadar Port operations to ensure development, prosperity of Balochistan province

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs directing all the government departments to route 50% of their imports, such as wheat, sugar, and fertilizer, through the Gwadar Port.

The prime minister had earlier issued the directives to increase the Gwadar Port operations to ensure development and prosperity of the Balochistan province. He also directed that 50% of all public sector imports should be ensured through the Port.

The cabinet, which met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, also instructed to increase the volume of exports from the Gwadar Port in the future. A sub-committee of the cabinet would be formed to submit a quarterly report on imports and exports through the Port to the cabinet.

The cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Communications, approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Pakistan and Sri Lanka for the issuance of a commemorative postal stamp to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Ministry of Industries and Production presented a report from the Cabinet Committee on Sugar Exports. The cabinet expressed satisfaction that, due to a well-timed decision on sugar exports, the country not only earned valuable foreign exchange, but sugar prices remained stable, and sugarcane farmers were adequately rewarded for their efforts.

The cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, also approved the reconstitution of the Board of Directors of the Korangi Fish Harbour Authority, Karachi.

The cabinet instructed that all provinces should be given representation on such government boards. Additionally, the cabinet directed that incomplete boards of government-owned corporations be fully constituted as soon as possible.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of National Health Services, the cabinet approved the appointment of Muhammad Yaqoob, Assistant Director of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, as the Federal Inspector Drug Balochistan.

Likewise, on the recommendation of the Planning Ministry, it approved an amendment to the Cabinet Resolution dated October 30, 2013, regarding the appointment of Planning Commission members from the open market.

Under this amendment, the salaries of Planning Commission members will now be set under the Special Professional Pay Scale-II (SPPS-II) instead of the Management Pay Scale.

Furthermore, the cabinet also approved setting the salary of the Chief Economist of the Planning Commission, to be appointed from the open market, under the Special Professional Pay Scale-I (SPPS-I).

The cabinet, based on the recommendations of the Revenue Division and according to the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s orders, approved the Federal Public Service Commission to conduct departmental promotion exams for the posts of Inspector Inland Revenue (BPS-16).

The cabinet endorsed the decisions made in the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting held on August 29, 2024.

The cabinet also ratified the decisions taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises held on September 2, 2024.