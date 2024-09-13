Cardi B announces birth of third baby with estranged husband offset

Cardi B has expanded her family, welcoming her third child with estranged husband Offset.

The couple — who already share 6-year-old daughter Kulture and 2-year-old son Wave — announced the arrival of their family’s newest addition on Thursday, September 12.

On September 12, the Bodack Yellow rapper shared photos of their hospital visit on Instagram, celebrating the birth date of September 7, 2024.

The rapper’s post, which includes a glimpse of their bundle of joy, was accompanied by a heartfelt caption: “The prettiest lil thing.”