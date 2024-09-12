Why Ana de Armas moved away from Hollywood at height of her fame

Ana de Armas, known for keeping her personal life out of the spotlight, recently made an appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) for the premiere of Eden. The Cuban-Spanish actress, who has risen to fame through acclaimed roles and numerous award nominations, used the festival to reflect on her career and personal choices.

De Armas, who garnered significant media attention during her 2020 relationship with Ben Affleck, has since become a fan-favorite, but she now reveals why she decided to distance herself from Hollywood’s fast-paced lifestyle.

In an interview with E! News at TIFF, the star shared that she’s been living in rural Vermont. “I feel like we all want to escape the chaos of the world,” she said. “It’s about finding a space where you feel safe. I’ve made that choice for myself.”

She explained further: “I’ve found a home where I can truly disconnect. It’s a place where I can be selective about who enters my space, a little cocoon where I can recharge.”

De Armas’ decision to move away from Los Angeles stemmed from the intense media scrutiny surrounding her personal and romantic life. “You just know when it’s time for a change,” she explained. “You have to protect yourself. It’s important to recognize what benefits you and what doesn’t, and when that becomes clear, you act on it.”

Despite her shift to a quieter life, Ana remains active in the entertainment industry. She continues to enjoy her success and is gearing up for a new phase in her career.