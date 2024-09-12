Entertainment

Veteran actress Shagufta Ejaz’s husband Yahya Siddiqui passes away

By News Desk

Veteran Pakistani actress Shagufta Ejaz announced Thursday the passing of her husband, Yahya Siddiqui, who had been battling cancer for the past five years.

She shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram, requesting prayers from fans.

In the Instagram post, Ejaz wrote: “My husband Yahya Siddiqui has passed away. Kindly recite surah Fatiha for his maghfirat (forgiveness). JazakAllah”.

 

 

The tragic news comes days after Ejaz and Siddiqui celebrated their wedding anniversary in his hospital room, which the actress documented in a recent vlog on her YouTube channel. The vlog featured their daughter bringing a cake to the hospital for the occasion.

In the vlog, Ejaz expressed concerns about the inadequate facilities at the private hospital while also asking her fans for prayers.

Siddiqui, who was undergoing treatment at the private hospital, had been battling cancer for five years.

The couple tied the knot, marking their respective second marriages. They have two daughters together, while both also have children from previous marriages.

News Desk
