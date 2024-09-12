World

Trump-Harris debate attracted over 67 million TV viewers

By Reuters

NEW YORK: The US presidential debate between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump attracted 67.1 million television viewers, according to Nielsen data released on Wednesday.

Tuesday night’s event was the first time the candidates in the November 5 presidential election had met face to face.

The viewing figure tops the roughly 51 million people who watched Trump debate then-candidate President Joe Biden in June.

It does not capture the full extent of online viewing, which has grown in popularity as traditional TV audiences decline.

The record TV audience for a presidential debate occurred in 2016, when 84 million people tuned in to watch Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton debate Trump.

Previous article
Millions in Southeast Asia battle floods, death toll passes 200
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Kate Middleton, Prince William leaning on Harry, Meghan Markle to sell...

Experts are of the opinion that Prince William and Kate Middleton are now starting to take a page from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle...

Donald Trump launches warning for Taylor Swift amid Kamala Harris support

‘Abuse every day’: Indian female medics speak out after brutal murder

24-09-12 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.