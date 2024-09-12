Opinion

Neonatal mortality

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

Pakistan has a neonatal mortality rate of 41 deaths per 1,000 lives, which is one of the highest in the world, and when it comes to the mortality rate of children aged less than five years (<5), it is 67 deaths per 1,000 lives. Besides, the problem of stillbirth has become common nowadays. The main reason behind it is the prevalence of poverty, coupled with lack of sanitation and health facilities, as well as lower level of education, particularly among women.

Recently, a harrowing incident occurred with one of my relatives, who was eagerly waiting for a new family member.

However, on their last visit to the doctor, they were informed that their unborn child had passed away during the seventh month of pregnancy due to the lack of required nutrition. The family was deeply distressed by the news because they had suffered two such tragedies earlier as well.

Who is at fault in such cases; the parents, who are unable to provide better facilities and nutritious diet for their children, or the doctors who could have detected issues with foetal health earlier during prenatal care?

Unfortunately, many little angels are lost even before they are born due to the lack of attention, unhealthy lifestyle, poverty and improper sanitation facilities. It is imperative for the authorities to strengthen political and social institutions to ensure the wellbeing of pregnant women and their unborn children.

MUNIB ALI DAUDPOTO

KARACHI

Previous article
From Quresh Pur to today
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Entertainment

‘I know how to fight…’: Karan Aujla reacts after shoe attack...

Indian-Canadian singer-rapper Karan Aujla stopped the show midway after a shoe was thrown at him, during the London concert. Rapper Karan Aujla, who is currently...

Ben Affleck’s top priority revealed amid Jennifer Lopez divorce

Khwaja Asif storms out of first meeting of NA committee formed to resolve house-related issues | Video

Kendall Jenner reveals major hair transformation

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.