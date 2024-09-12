Malaika Arora’s step-father suffered head injuries, says autopsy report

Initial Autopsy Report Reveals Head Injuries in Death of Malaika Arora’s Step-Father

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora’s step-father, Anil Mehta, sustained injuries to the head, according to the initial autopsy report, police confirmed on Thursday. Mehta, aged 62, allegedly took his own life on Wednesday morning by jumping from the sixth floor of his residence at Ayesha Manor, an upscale building in Bandra, where he lived with his wife.

The autopsy was performed the same evening at a civic-run hospital, providing preliminary insights into the cause of his tragic death.