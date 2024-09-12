World

Malaika Arora’s step-father suffered head injuries, says autopsy report

By Web Desk

Initial Autopsy Report Reveals Head Injuries in Death of Malaika Arora’s Step-Father

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora’s step-father, Anil Mehta, sustained injuries to the head, according to the initial autopsy report, police confirmed on Thursday. Mehta, aged 62, allegedly took his own life on Wednesday morning by jumping from the sixth floor of his residence at Ayesha Manor, an upscale building in Bandra, where he lived with his wife.

The autopsy was performed the same evening at a civic-run hospital, providing preliminary insights into the cause of his tragic death.

Previous article
IHC seeks govt’s clarification on whether Imran’s military trial is consideration
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

Life after the rally

AT PENPOINT The PTI rally was finally held, but at its end there was no party chief Imran Khan standing outside the gates of Adila...

Putin strengthens strategic ties with Mongolia, defying ICC

China and the USA strive for unified approach to global climate challenges

Rate cut

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.