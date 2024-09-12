Kendall Jenner reveals major hair transformation

Kendall Jenner revealed her new hair locks as she embraced an old money fashion style.

The reality TV star could be seen striking a variety of poses inside a spacious New York City studio.

In an Instagram post, the model gazed down towards the camera to take a quick selfie as her new lighter hair was pushed back away from her face with a black headband.

In the picture, Kendall wore a plain, black shirt as well as a pair of high-waisted, denim jeans and a black leather blazer.