Entertainment

Kendall Jenner reveals major hair transformation

By Agencies

Kendall Jenner revealed her new hair locks as she embraced an old money fashion style.

The reality TV star could be seen striking a variety of poses inside a spacious New York City studio.

In an Instagram post, the model gazed down towards the camera to take a quick selfie as her new lighter hair was pushed back away from her face with a black headband.

In the picture, Kendall wore a plain, black shirt as well as a pair of high-waisted, denim jeans and a black leather blazer.

Previous article
Angelina Jolie tired of ‘public scrutiny’ over health: Source
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Russia, Iran welcome Chinese-Brazilian peace initiative on Ukraine

MOSCOW: Moscow and Tehran have welcomed the initiatives of Brasilia and Beijing to settle the Ukrainian crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said...

Justin Timberlake avoids jail time with plea deal in New York DWI case

Prince Harry shatters Meghan Markle’s dream with bold decision

Pak-EU reaffirm commitment to promote interfaith harmony and tackle extremism

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.