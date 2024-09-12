Kate Moss’ sister Lottie Moss hospitalized after Ozempic overdose

Lottie Moss Shares Cautionary Tale About Ozempic Use

Lottie Moss, the younger sister of supermodel Kate Moss, opened up about her alarming experience with Ozempic, a drug commonly prescribed for type 2 diabetes but used by many for weight loss. On the Sept. 12 episode of her *Dream On* podcast, Lottie described the decision to take the drug as “the worst decision I ever made,” detailing the severe side effects she endured.

During the episode, Lottie recounted a particularly distressing moment when she became seriously ill. “I couldn’t keep any food or water down, nothing at all,” she said. “I told my friend, ‘I feel so sick, I need to go to the hospital.'” Her condition worsened to the point where she was rushed to the emergency room. A nurse there discovered the dosage Lottie had been taking and reacted in shock, telling her, “Oh my god, that’s not the amount you’re supposed to take.”

Although she had obtained Ozempic through a doctor, Lottie revealed that it wasn’t her regular doctor who prescribed the medication. “The dosage I was on was meant for people over 100 kilos (220 pounds), and I weigh in the 50s (110 pounds),” she said, expressing regret over not being aware of these crucial details before starting the treatment.

While in the hospital, Lottie experienced severe complications from the overdose, including a terrifying seizure. “I was so dehydrated that I had a seizure. It was honestly the scariest moment of my life,” she admitted. She described how her friend had to physically restrain her during the episode. “My whole body tensed up, my face clenched—it was horrifying.”

Lottie criticized the growing trend of using Ozempic for weight loss, warning of the dangers it poses to health and body image. She drew a comparison to the “heroin-chic” fashion trend of the ’90s, which coincided with her sister Kate’s rise to fame. “This trend is coming back, and it’s really harmful,” she said. “Where did body positivity go?”

Despite celebrities like Lottie, Macy Gray, Sharon Osbourne, and Rebel Wilson admitting to using Ozempic or similar drugs to lose weight, the pharmaceutical company that produces the drug, Novo Nordisk, has been clear that Ozempic is “not approved for chronic weight management.” This statement was previously shared by a rep for the company during an interview with a private news outlet.