I’m sick and tired: Anil Mehta’s last words to daughter Malaika Arora before death

Anil Kuldip Mehta’s Final Call to Daughters Revealed Before His Tragic Death

Just moments before his tragic death, Anil Kuldip Mehta, step-father to Bollywood actresses Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, made a heartbreaking final phone call to his daughters, telling them, “I’m sick and tired,” according to sources. Hours after his passing, Malaika took to Instagram to release an emotional statement expressing the family’s profound grief.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock over this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect,” the statement read.

Anil Mehta, aged 65, died on Wednesday morning after jumping from the sixth-floor balcony of his residence at Ayesha Manor in Bandra. His wife, Joyce Polycarp, was inside their flat when the incident occurred. Noticing her husband’s slippers in the living room around 9 am, she searched for him and, upon leaning over the balcony, was met with a chaotic scene as a security guard shouted for help from below. “That was when I realised something was terribly wrong,” she reportedly told the police.

Mehta had reportedly contacted both of his daughters before the fall, with Malaika receiving the call while en route to an event in Pune.

A post-mortem examination is being conducted at Bhabha Hospital to confirm the exact cause of death. News of Mehta’s passing has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with friends, colleagues, and fans of the Arora family expressing their condolences on social media during this difficult time.

