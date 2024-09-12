Donald Trump launches warning for Taylor Swift amid Kamala Harris support

Taylor Swift has received a warning from Donald Trump, hours after she endorses Kamala Harris for the US presidential elections.

The songstress turned to her Instagram this week to explain her reasons as she confirmed to cast her vote for Harris.

Quashing Swift’s statement, Donald Trump has now predicted future suffering for the singer.

“I was not a Taylor Swift fan,” Trump said in a morning interview with Fox & Friends on Wednesday, Sept. 11. “It was just a question of time… But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

This comes as Taylor Swift admitted having Donald Trump as her future president is a horrific idea.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight,” Swift, 34, wrote in her post accompanied by a photo of herself holding a cat. “If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.”

“It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation,” Swift added. “It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” the pop star continued. “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”