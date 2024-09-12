NATIONAL

Aleema Khan sounds alarm over Imran’s safety behind bars, alleges assassination plot

By Mariam Zermina

LAHORE: Aleema Khan, sister of Imran Khan—former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)—has voiced concerns about a potential assassination plot against her brother while he remains incarcerated.

She compared the alleged plot to the circumstances surrounding the death of former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi in 2019.

In a recent statement on the social platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Aleema disclosed that the family has been alerted to credible threats aimed at Imran Khan, mirroring the fate of Morsi, who died under controversial conditions in prison.

She highlighted previous attempts on her brother’s life, citing incidents during the tenures of Generals Bajwa and Asim Munir, the latter involving undue control over judicial premises by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Aleema’s revelations extended to claims of ISI’s current dominance at Adiala Jail, where Imran is held. She posed a poignant question to her brother’s supporters and detractors alike: why would such plots be conceived if not to silence him as was done with Morsi?

Despite facing numerous legal challenges, Imran Khan has been acquitted of all charges but remains imprisoned. His sister underscored his vital role and the void his absence would create, emphasizing that his life and death are in divine hands, beyond human intervention. She reminded those involved in the alleged conspiracy to consider historical outcomes of similar acts.

The claims have resonated deeply within PTI supporter circles, sparking a mix of concern and defiance, though official responses are still pending.

