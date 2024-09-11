WATCH: Trump makes bizarre claims about migrants, gets fact-checked immediately

During Tuesday’s presidential debate, Donald Trump made a baseless claim that immigrants in Ohio were abducting and eating pets, a statement quickly refuted by ABC News moderator David Muir.

Speaking from the debate stage in Philadelphia, the former president alleged that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were “eating dogs” and “eating the cats,” using this false narrative to bolster his anti-immigration stance. Trump went on to say, “What they have done to our country by allowing these millions of people to come in… In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs and the cats of the people that live there.”

As Trump made these assertions, Vice President Harris appeared visibly shocked before breaking into laughter.

There is no evidence to support Trump’s claims. Muir quickly corrected the former president, stating, “ABC News reached out to the city manager in Springfield, who confirmed there had been no credible reports of pets being harmed, injured, or abused by individuals in the immigrant community.”

Despite Muir’s clarification, Trump interrupted, claiming he had seen the reports “on television” and added, “People on television say, ‘My dog was taken and used for food,’ so maybe the city manager is wrong.”

The false claim appeared to have originated from a social media post in Springfield, alleging that members of the Haitian community were consuming pets, including dogs and cats. Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, reposted the claim, and prominent figures such as Elon Musk and GOP Judiciary members also referenced it online.

However, the Springfield Police Division confirmed that there was no evidence to support these allegations, and Muir reiterated that the city’s leadership had found no credible reports related to the claims.