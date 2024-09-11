Quaid’s legacy honored with prayers and tributes on 74th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD: The 74th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, was observed with solemnity on Wednesday, as the nation renewed its commitment to his guiding principles of unity, faith, and discipline.

The day began with special prayers in mosques and worship places across the country, seeking eternal peace for Jinnah’s soul and prosperity for Pakistan.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah served as the leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until the creation of Pakistan on August 14, 1947.

His leadership played a pivotal role in achieving an independent state for the Muslims of the subcontinent. He passed away on September 11, 1948, just over a year after fulfilling his dream of a free nation.

To commemorate the anniversary, Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television aired special programs, honoring Quaid-e-Azam’s monumental contributions to the country’s independence.

A Quran Khawani was held at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi, where prayers were offered for the nation’s development, prosperity, security, stability, and unity. Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, accompanied by members of the provincial cabinet, visited the mausoleum, laid a floral wreath, and offered fateha.

Speaking to the media, the officials emphasized the importance of unity and the need for all political stakeholders to set aside their differences and work together for the nation’s stability and prosperity, in line with Quaid-e-Azam’s vision.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in separate messages, paid glowing tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

President Zardari lauded Jinnah as a visionary leader whose tireless struggle and unwavering resolve united the Muslims of India and changed the course of history. He highlighted that the entire nation remains indebted to Jinnah for securing a separate homeland where Muslims could live with dignity and freely exercise their political, cultural, and religious rights.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif echoed these sentiments, praising Jinnah as one of history’s most distinguished statesmen. He credited Quaid-e-Azam for leading the freedom movement that established the world’s first Islamic ideological state.

The Prime Minister emphasized Jinnah’s commitment to democracy, social justice, and equality, which laid the foundation for a nation where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive.

Sharif also urged the nation to honor Jinnah’s legacy by confronting modern challenges with the same spirit and determination that Jinnah exemplified in his leadership.