Prince Harry reflects on better times with Charles and William as tensions continue

By Web Desk

Prince Harry has seemingly taken a moment to remind his father, King Charles, and his estranged brother, Prince William, of a cherished memory that holds significant meaning to him.

On Tuesday, Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation marked a major milestone, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the movement. The foundation shared a nostalgic post featuring a throwback photo of the Duke of Sussex, stating, “On this day, at this exact moment, 10 years ago, the #InvictusGames movement began. The Invictus Games London 2014 officially opened at 18:30 on September 10, 2014.”

The message appeared to subtly remind King Charles and Prince William of the memorable opening ceremony of the inaugural Invictus Games, which they attended together in 2014. Back then, Prince William, King Charles (then Prince of Wales), and Queen Camilla joined Harry for the glittering event at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London.

The inaugural Games, held from September 10-14, 2014, featured over 400 athletes from 13 countries, competing in ten sports across five venues, symbolizing the power of resilience and recovery.

